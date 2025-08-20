Former YSRCP minister released on bail in 'illegal mining case'

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Aug 20 (PTI) YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy was released on Wednesday after spending 86 days in jail in an alleged illegal quartz mining case.

The former minister, who has been named as an accused in the 'illegal mining case', was picked up by Andhra Pradesh police from the outskirts of Bengaluru on the intervening night of May 25 and 26.

According to the YSRCP leader, the High Court granted him bail on August 18, though his release was delayed till Wednesday.

"I was released after spending 86 days in jail in the illegal quartz mining case," Reddy told reporters after his release.

According to police, the YSRCP leader was arrested for alleged illegal mining, unauthorised explosives usage and abusing tribals with caste names.

Police booked him under several IPC sections, besides Prevention of Damage of Public Property (PDPP) Act, Explosive Substances Act, Mines and Minerals Act, and SC/ST Act. PTI MS GDK KH