Former YSRCP minister’s son arrested in Andhra Pradesh over alleged land scam

Vijayawada, Aug 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday arrested J Rajeev, son of senior YSRCP leader and former minister J Ramesh, over an alleged land scam.

A team of ACB officials raided the opposition leader’s house in Vijayawada and seized documents on allegations that his family members were involved in land irregularities related to the case of AgriGold, an old ponzi scheme that defrauded several people.

Revenue Minister A Satya Prasad alleged that there was complete evidence on the involvement of the YSRCP leader’s family in the scam.

“Jogi’s family (Ramesh) appropriated an asset worth Rs 5 crore. An investigation unearthed that his family was involved in the scandal,” Prasad said, addressing a press conference at the secretariat today.

Meanwhile, Ramesh denounced his son’s arrest and alleged that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government is resorting to vendetta politics.

Speaking to reporters outside the ACB office, he claimed the arrest was made as personal vendetta against his family by political rivals and questioned the rationale behind "targeting" his family.

Calling the move a diversionary tactic, the YSRCP leader urged the TDP-led government to rather focus on fulfilling its election promises.

Other YSRCP leaders such as V Srinivas, M Nagarjuna, L Appi Reddy and others also assailed the arrest.

PTI STH ANE