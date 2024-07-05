Former YSRCP MLA arrested in Andhra for allegedly raping minor

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh police arrested former YSRCP MLA, J Sudhakar, for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly for over four years, an official said on Friday.

Sudhakar, 50, former Kodumuru MLA was arrested on Thursday following a complaint by the 17-year-old girl who furnished 'video evidence' to police.

"He (Sudhakar) raped the minor girl several times from the year 2019 to 2023 when she was working as a maid in his house," Kurnool sub-divisional police office Vijay Sekhar Reddy told PTI.

Police arrested the former YSRCP MLA under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 376 and 506, including under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was also remanded.

According to police, a video of the girl being molested went viral before the formation of the new TDP-led government in the state but nobody came forward to lodge a complaint against the then incumbent MLA.

However, on Thursday, the minor girl mustered courage and filed a complaint against Sudhakar, which came after the formation of the new government in Andhra Pradesh.

Incidentally, the girl and her parents used to work as domestic help in Sudhakar's house in Kurnool town. PTI STH SS