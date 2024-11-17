Former zila panchayat dies, son injured in motorcycle accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A former zila panchayat member died, and his son seriously injured in a head-on collision between their motorcycle and a tractor here, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Saturday night on the Nagra-Belthara road in Parsiya village, they said.

Zila Panchayat member Harindra Nath Yadav (45) and his son Vishal (22), from Chakia village, were returning home from a ceremony when the motorcycle collided with the tractor, a police officer said.

After the accident, the tractor driver fled from the spot, the officer said.

The police reached the spot and took the injured to the local primary health centre, where doctors declared Harindra Nath Yadav dead and Vishal was admitted to a hospital, he said.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Mohammad Fahim Qureshi said that the the body has been sent for a post-mortem. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ