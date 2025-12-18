Former Zilla Parishad member found dead in Nashik drain week after going missing

Nashik, Dec 18 (PTI) A former Zilla Parishad member was found dead in a 'nullah' (drain) in Nashik on Thursday, a police official said.

The body of Kailas Chaudhari (50), a former Zilla Parishad (ZP) member from Palse Gat, was spotted near Rajwada area, he said.

"He had gone missing on December 11. A missing person case had been filed with Nashik Road police station at the time. The cause of death will be known after we get the post mortem report. A probe is underway," the official said.

He had won the ZP polls on a Shiv Sena ticket in 2007. PTI COR BNM