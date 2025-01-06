Formula E race: BRS leader K T Rama Rao submits statement to ACB after lawyer denied entry

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (PTI) High drama unfolded at the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau office here on Monday after BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, who was summoned in connection with the ongoing investigation into Formula E race case, was denied the company of his lawyer, prompting him to submit his statement outside the office.

Rama Rao reached the ACB headquarters shortly after 10 am and was barred from entering the premises by the police, who objected to the presence of his lawyer.

The BRS leader, also known as KTR, spoke to the officials while seated in his car. He handed over his written statement intended for submission to an ACB official, outside the office and returned without appearing before the officials.

Asserting his fundamental right to legal representation KTR told the media that he insisted on his lawyer's presence.

The BRS leader further claimed that the ACB was planning to conduct raids at his residence.

"Now they (officials) are saying you can't take the lawyer inside. So, I have given my statement whatever I had to give inside the office, I have given my statement to the DSP rank officer of ACB. He has given me acknowledgement," he said.

He also insisted that he would provide all the information sought by the ACB in the presence of his lawyer. "... they have in the past created situations where things (statements) which have not been mentioned by our leaders were attributed to them," Rama Rao claimed.

Rama Rao expressed concern over being denied the company of his lawyer during the inquiry by the ACB and said the state government might manipulate his statements similar to what happened with former BRS MLA Patnam Narender Reddy.

Narender Reddy was arrested in connection with an attack on government officials in Vikarabad district in November last year.

Calling Revanth Reddy a "third-rated criminal", Rama Rao said he suspected that the ACB was acting under the directives of the Chief Minister.

“Being a law-abiding citizen, I will cooperate in the matter, subject to constitutional and legal rights as provided by law (of having a lawyer during the questioning)," he said.

The ACB, in a notice asking him to appear before it on Monday, asked Rama Rao to furnish information and documents pertaining to the case.

In the statement submitted to the ACB, Rama Rao said since the matter is reserved for order, the ACB may consider deferring the questioning till the judgement is pronounced in the case and proceed further in accordance with law subject to the orders of the High Court which heard the arguments thoroughly from both the government and his sides.

He further said the ACB in its notice has not given any details of the information and documents sought from him pertaining to the case.

Rama Rao said the ACB should give details of the documents sought, to take further action at his end after giving reasonable time.

KTR's lawyer Soma Bharat Kumar told the reporters that having an advocate as an assistant is a fundamental right.

Last week, the Telangana ACB served a notice to the BRS MLA to appear before it on January 6 after he was named as prime accused in the FIR.

The ACB on December 19 registered a case against Rama Rao over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct the race in 2023 during the previous regime.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy that allegedly resulted in loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about Rs 55 crore.

Though the race was supposed to be held in February 2024 as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

Rama Rao, who was Municipal Administration Minister during the previous BRS regime, was also summoned by the ED for questioning on January 7 over alleged irregularities in conducting the race in Hyderabad. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH