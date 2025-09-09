Formula E race case: ACB seeks govt permission to prosecute BRS leader Rama Rao, two other accused

Hyderabad, Sept 9 (PTI) The Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the Formula-E race case has sought state government's permission to prosecute BRS Working President and MLA K T Rama Rao, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer B L N Reddy, official sources said on Tuesday.

"Once permission is granted, further action (filing of charge sheet) will be initiated," they told PTI.

Rao, the prime accused in the case, was earlier questioned by the ACB in the case relating to the alleged "unauthorised" payments to conduct Formula E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS government.

Responding to the ACB seeking the government's permission for prosecution, Rao, who was the then Municipal Administration Minister, on Tuesday downplayed the Formula E race case and said he is ready for a lie-detector test.

He said it was his decision to transfer the money on behalf of the government to the race organisers. His intention was to see that the race take place in Hyderabad and it promotes the city, he said.

The money sent by the government is with the organisers and there is no corruption in it, Rao claimed.

The Formula-E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Although the race was initially planned for 2024, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

The probe against Rao pertains to alleged irregularities in payments amounting to about Rs 55 crore, most of which were in foreign currency, in "violation of laid-down procedures" during the previous BRS regime, for the event planned for 2024.

In December 2024, the ACB registered a case against Rao, Kumar, and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer Reddy.

The FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC, dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy. These alleged actions resulted in a loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about Rs 55 crore.