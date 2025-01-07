Formula-E race case: BRS leader Rama Rao approaches apex court against HC order

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said he has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Telangana High Court order which dismissed his petition to quash the FIR against him on the Formula-E race issue.

Responding to the High Court dismissing his petition, he said his plea in the apex court would come up in the normal course.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he is also approaching the HC urging that his lawyer be allowed to assist him when he appears before the ACB.

In a related development, the ACB filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the Formula E race case, official sources said.

In a setback to Rama Rao, the High Court on Tuesday refused to quash the FIR against him in the Formula E race issue, removing the protection against the arrest given to him.

On December 31, 2024, the HC had reserved its orders on the petition filed by the former minister after hearing the arguments made by the state government as well as the defence in the case registered by the Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB) which alleged that Rama Rao authorised payments to the tune of Rs 55 crore, most of it in forex, to Formula E Organisation without necessary approvals.

High Court Judge Justice K Lakshman in his order said the allegations indicate that Rama Rao without any approval from the State Cabinet or the finance department directed the HMDA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) to pay huge sums of money to a foreign company. PTI SJR VVK GDK SJR KH