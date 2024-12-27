Formula-E race case: Telangana HC adjourns hearing on K T Rama Rao's FIR quash plea

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Friday adjourned to December 31 the hearing on the petition filed by BRS working president Rama Rao seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the Formula-E race issue.

The High Court had on December 20 directed the ACB officials not to arrest Rama Rao (also known as KTR) till December 30 in the case, after he approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against him.

The ACB, subsequently, filed a petition to vacate the court's previous directive (on not to arrest Rama Rao). The counsel of the BRS leader on Friday filed a reply against the ACB's petition. The court then posted the hearing on the matter to December 31.

It also said the earlier direction on protection (from arrest) will continue till December 31.

The Telangana ACB on December 19 registered a case against Rama Rao over alleged payments, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy to allegedly cause wrongful loss to the government exchequer to the extent of approximate Rs 55 crores.

The FIR named Rama Rao as prime accused, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat BLN Reddy as accused no 2 and 3 respectively. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH