Formula-E race issue: T'gana Guv gives nod to proceed against BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Dec 16 (PTI) Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given his nod to proceed against BRS working president and MLA K T Rama Rao over alleged irregularities during the previous BRS regime with regard to conducting the Formula-E race in Hyderabad, official sources said on Monday.

A meeting of the state cabinet held on Monday evening discussed the issue, they said.

The law would take its course in the Formula-E race issue in view of the governor's nod and the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) would investigate the matter, sources said.

The Telangana government had written to the governor earlier in November seeking permission to register an FIR against Rama Rao over the alleged irregularities.

The Municipal Administration department had reportedly urged the ACB to investigate the matter.

Earlier this year, the government had sought an explanation from a senior bureaucrat over entering into the agreement concerning the Formula-E race allegedly without the approval of the competent authority and also making a payment of Rs 55 crore.

Rama Rao, who was the Municipal Administration minister during the previous BRS regime, was instrumental in hosting the race last year in Hyderabad.

Though the race was supposed to be held in February this year as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

Responding to reports on the government seeking the governor's permission to register an FIR against him, Rama Rao had said earlier on November 7 that he was ready to face any inquiry.

"It is the governor's discretion. I have no objection if the governor gives permission for prosecution. We welcome it. We are ready for any inquiry," he told reporters here.

Rama Rao said that his intention, as the Municipal Administration minister during the BRS government, was to make Hyderabad the "mobility capital of India". This envisioned promotion of manufacturing, innovation and research and racing of electric vehicles, he said. PTI SJR VVK GDK AS AS