Formula-E race issue: Will face cases legally, says BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) Against the backdrop of Telangana Governor giving a nod to proceed against him over alleged irregularities during previous BRS regime with regard to conducting Formula-E race here, party leader K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said he would face the cases against him legally.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given permission to file a case against Rama Rao, also an MLA, over the issue.

In a post on X, the BRS working president alleged that the state's Congress government could not get any funds from the Centre but is keen on filing cases.

"Will face you legally. Bring it on," he said.

Speaking at a BRS meeting here on Tuesday evening, Rama Rao said he is ready to discuss the allegations in Legislative Assembly during the ongoing winter session.

He said there should first be a debate in the Assembly on people's issues, including the Congress government's six poll 'guarantees' and the problems of farmers, auto drivers, handloom workers and others, followed by the allegations against the BRS government.

"You (CM Revanth Reddy) are saying scams. Let there be a debate in Assembly. I will reply in Assembly. You are saying this formula, that formula. Any formula, let it be discussed there," Rama Rao said.

Official sources on Monday said the law would take its course in the Formula-E race issue in view of the governor's nod and that the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) would investigate the matter.

The Telangana government had written to the governor earlier in November seeking permission to register an FIR against Rama Rao over the alleged irregularities.

Rama Rao, who was the Municipal Administration minister during the previous BRS regime, was instrumental in hosting the race last year in Hyderabad.

Though the race was supposed to be held in February this year as well, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023. PTI SJR NB NB