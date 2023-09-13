Formulate Right to Social Security Act: CM Gehlot urges PM Modi

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring Right to Social Security Act and implement it in the entire country.

He also claimed that with the implementation of his government's schemes, including Right to Health Act and Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Rajasthan is emerging as a model state in the country.

Gehlot was addressing a press conference here after inaugurating the OxyZone City Park, a 30-hectare park built at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

"I would like to demand that the prime minister formulate Right to Social Security Act as the Manmohan Singh government brought four Acts – Right to Information Act, Right to Education Act, Food Security Act and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act...you (PM Modi) should be on the same line to formulate the 5th Act, the Social Security Act," the CM said.

Getting Right to Health Bill passed in Rajasthan Assembly is a big achievement for the state government and a similar bill should be brought by the Centre in Parliament, Gehlot said.

Referring to state government's OPS and other schemes, Gehlot said he was proud to say that other state governments are facing pressure and implementing similar schemes in their respective states.

Gehlot said that the state government launched Vision 2030, which was going to be prepared by September 30, and added that over one lakh people so far gave their suggestions.

"Rajasthan is emerging as a model state and on the basis of economic growth rate, the state is number one in Northern India," he said.

The state GDP of Rajasthan will reach Rs 15 lakh crore by the end of current financial year and the state is strong at every economic parameter, the CM said, adding the vision is that state GDP should be Rs 30 lakh crore by 2030.

Gehlot termed OxyZone City Park a "masterpiece" in the country and called upon other public representatives to get inspired by developmental works carried out in Kota by Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

On allegations of violation of norms for construction of Chambal Riverfront that was inaugurated on Tuesday, Gehlot said allegations continued to be levelled in politics.

