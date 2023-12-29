Formulate Rs 1,000 cr action plan for development of minority colonies: Karnataka CM to officials

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday directed officials concerned to formulate a Rs 1,000 crore action plan for the development of minority colonies.

The Chief Minister issued the direction while reviewing the progress of Minority Welfare and Housing Departments today.

He instructed that the areas with sizeable minority population be identified, and allocation of grants be made, during the preparation of the action plan.

Siddaramaiah said in the wake of the suspension of the scholarship given by the central government to the minority students, the state government has decided to bear the cost and disburse scholarship to 6.4 lakh students.

Pointing out that Rs 60 crore has been allocated in the budget, he said instruction has been given to officials to arrange additional 40 crores by redistributing the funds available in the Minority Welfare department.

A huge number of applications have been received online for various schemes meant for minorities and it has been decided to provide more grants for the same next year, he added.

Noting that construction of 1.31 lakh houses out of 3 lakh houses has been completed so far in the current year under various schemes, the Chief Minister, who also reviewed the Housing department, directed officials to complete work on 1.6 lakh houses by March.

Housing, Minority Welfare and Haj Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and other officials were present at the meeting. PTI KSU KSU ROH