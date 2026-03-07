Forthcoming Assembly polls in TN to decide who should not be in power: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Mar 7 (PTI) Slamming the ruling DMK, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the forthcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is to decide who should not be in power.

Criticising DMK Chief M K Stalin, Palaniswami at an election rally in Anthiyur Assembly constituency on Saturday said, Stalin, during meetings, has been saying it as a contest between NDA and DMK.

"The forthcoming Assembly polls will decide who should not be in power. Stalin is not aware of that. Since we gave an excellent regime after the passing of Amma (AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa), he could not place a single complaint against the AIADMK regime," Palaniswami said.

Continuing his attack on the DMK Chief, Palaniswami said, "After Amma's regime, I became the chief minister and gave an excellent government for four years and two months. Even during drought, we protected the people in villages and supplied drinking water." Despite the COVID-enforced lockdown and due to natural calamities like Cyclone 'Gaja hitting the revenues of the government, AIADMK maintained the financial management of the state well, he claimed.

"However, the current DMK government did not face such drought, COVID or natural calamity. It earned an additional revenue of Rs 1.35 lakh crore. Despite receiving additional revenue, Stalin has borrowed loans for Rs 5 lakh crore. Their achievement is burdening the people with this debt..." he said.

Referring to the distribution of Rs 5,000 as financial assistance to women in February by the DMK government, Palaniswami said, "Stalin gave Rs 5,000 to people because he lost influence among them. Once the AIADMK government comes to power, Rs 10,000 will be given to family cardholders. For that, we will get the necessary funds from the Centre, which is with us." The NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu is led by the AIADMK.

On February 13, Stalin said his government had deposited Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries of the government's women entitlement scheme. Also, he announced that the monthly grant would be doubled to Rs 2,000 if his party was voted to power in the forthcoming polls.

On the launch of free bus to women by the DMK government, Palaniswami said, "Soon after AIADMK assumes power, it will provide three LPG cylinders a year to every ration card holders. Similar to women, free buses will be provided for men also." Appealing to the gathering to vote for his party, Palaniswami said whenever Stalin asks people to tell their dreams, people say, "Your government should be removed." "Prove that Anthiyur is the fortress of AIADMK. Stalin's model is a failure model," he exhorted the audience. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB