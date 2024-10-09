Fortified rice will provide nutritional security to poor: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government's decision to continue with the supply of fortified rice under its welfare schemes is aimed at the nutritional security of the poor.

The rice fortification process involves the addition of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) enriched with micro-nutrients (iron, folic acid, Vitamin B12) according to the standards prescribed by food regulator FSSAI to regular rice (custom milled rice).

Modi said on X that the fortified rice carrying essential nutrients will improve their health.

With the Union cabinet also approving the construction of 2,280 km of roads in border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab at an investment of Rs 4,406 crore, Modi said it will boost connectivity and employment in the region. PTI KR RHL