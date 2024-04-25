Fortis Group launches AI-powered mental healthcare app

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A private hospital group is looking at leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to enhance mental wellbeing and accessibility to care for patients.

'Adayu', a free app, has been launched by Adayu Mindfulness, a Fortis Healthcare Group company, in collaboration with deep-tech company United We Care to address critical needs of mental healthcare.

"In a significant step forward, we have launched our dedicated mental health vertical, 'Adayu Mindfulness'. This new initiative not only emphasises our commitment to addressing the pervasive challenge of mental health but also showcases our innovative approach by integrating AI technology through our partnership with United We Care," Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare, said.

This collaboration is set to transform the accessibility of mental health services, making comprehensive care available at the touch of a button, he said.

Dr Raghuvanshi said this initiative also aims at destigmatising mental health issues and enhancing the availability of care for those in need across the country.

Dr Samir Parikh, Consultant Psychiatrist and Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare said that India's mental health burden is estimated at USD 2-3 billion with about 1 in every 8 people estimated to be suffering from a mental health disorder in some form.

"Hence, mental wellness solutions are pertinent, especially, in a society like India where mental health is deeply stigmatised leading to lack of awareness. Having pioneered various initiatives and campaigns on mental health and holistic wellness, the launch of 'Adayu' marks a new chapter in our journey as we merge innovation and AI with clinical excellence and will be offering highest level of care, striving towards our endeavour to foster awareness, improve access," Dr Parikh said.

The 'Adayu' app will allow users to gain insights into their mental health status through personalised assessments which are administered by United We Care's AI virtual wellness coach, Stella, the healthcare group said. PTI NSM PLB BHJ