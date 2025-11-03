Fortis Gurugram launches round-the-clock stroke helpline to enable immediate response

Gurugram, Nov 3 (PTI) A round-the-clock helpline to drastically reduce the time between the onset of a stroke and its treatment was launched by a private hospital here on Monday.

The 'Umeed' Helpline, launched by Fortis, Gurugram, offers immediate expert medical guidance and seamless hospital coordination, so that patients receive urgent care without delay and have far better odds of survival and recovery, the hospital said in a statement.

Timely intervention within the first 60 minutes, referred to as the "golden hour", is crucial in saving lives and reducing the chances of long-term disabilities.

The statement said that in India, a stroke occurs every 40 seconds, and one life is lost to it every four minutes. Alarmingly, nearly 15 per cent of stroke cases are reported among individuals below the age of 45, it said.

Despite this growing burden, awareness of early symptoms remains low, and delayed recognition of the symptoms often leads to patients missing the crucial treatment window that could prevent death or long-term disability.

"Fortis Stroke Helpline is built to bridge the critical gap to stroke response by helping callers spot the typical warning signs of stroke -- sudden onset of balance problems, loss of vision, facial drooping, arm weakness in limbs, slurring or difficulty in speaking, the statement said.

The helpline connects the caller to the nearest stroke-ready hospital, coordinates for immediate availability of ambulance services, and alerts doctors in advance, ensuring treatment begins the moment the patient arrives at the hospital.

Dr Sahil Kohli, Additional Director, Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said 10-15 lakh stroke cases happen every year in India, only 10 per cent get the definitive therapy due to lack of awareness of stroke symptoms and timely diagnosis.

"Every hour of delay in stroke treatment can lead to irreversible damage to 120 million brain cells, often leading to disability, cognitive decline and increased risk of mortality.

"The Fortis Stroke Helpline 'Umeed' bridges that gap... Through this helpline, families can identify symptoms faster, get immediate expert advice, and ensure patients receive recommended care within the golden hour," he said.

Dr Saurabh Yatish Bansal, Additional Director, Neurology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, added, "Early detection and immediate treatment to restore blood flow to the brain are key to successful stroke treatment." Dr Mohammaed Nadeem, the Head of Emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said India faces one of the highest stroke burdens globally, driven by risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, stress, and poor sleep.

But the bigger crisis is the lack of awareness, he said.

"Stroke requires early assessment and timely medical attention and intervention as brain cells die within minutes as oxygen and blood supply are interrupted. Eight out of 10 strokes can be prevented through simple changes in lifestyle, like exercising regularly, quitting smoking and keeping blood pressure and diabetes in check. Remember, time is brain." Yash Rawat, the Vice President and Facility Director at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, "Our new round-the-clock stroke helpline means expert help is just a call away, wherever you are." "With trained nurses, emergency physicians and neurologists available around the clock, backed by tele-stroke support even in remote areas, we're making sure every patient gets the right care at the right time," Rawat added. PTI PLB NSD NSD