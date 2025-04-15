Fortis Hospital launches institute focusing on gene-targeted health care in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A private hospital launched a new medical institute focusing on genomic medicine to support personalised and gene-targeted health care for diseases like cancer, heart problems and neurological disorders on Tuesday.

The Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine was launched by Fortis Healthcare to leverage genetic testing for improved diagnosis, treatment, and early detection of diseases, according to a statement.

The institute brings together doctors and experts from diverse fields, including oncology, cardiology, neurology, pathology, and genomics, the statement read.

Highlighting the transformative potential of genomics, the institute will focus on onco-genomics, cardio-genomics and neuro-genomics -- providing targeted treatments by decoding the genetic markers of disease.

Anil Vinayak, group chief operating officer, Fortis Healthcare, said the approach will not only enable early detection and risk assessment but also significantly enhance treatment accuracy, especially in complex cases such as rare neurological conditions, congenital heart disease, and aggressive cancers.

"By integrating genomics into our core offerings, we are enhancing our ability to deliver personalised, data-driven care while redefining the standards of health care innovation," he said.

Speaking at the launch event, Yash Rawat, facility director at Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram, said genomics will be crucial in tackling India’s rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

"Whether it’s a child with unexplained anaemia or a woman with a family history of breast cancer, genomics helps in personalising treatment approaches, improving outcomes, and reducing risks," he added.

With the help of genomics, doctors will be able to better understand a patient's genetic condition, offer more accurate treatment and enable early diagnosis for patients with rare or inherited health conditions, the hospital said in a statement.