Fortunate to be made MoS for civil aviation, cooperation, says Mohol; hails PM, Shah

Pune, Jun 10 (PTI) Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, who was appointed minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation in the Narendra Modi government on Monday, said he was fortunate to be given the responsibility of two such important portfolios.

"Getting an opportunity to work under Amit Shah in the Cooperation Ministry is the happiest moment for me. I represent Maharashtra which has a big network of cooperative sectors. Cooperative sector is a medium to reach out to the last man in the society and make the lives of people better," he said.

He said he was sure to do justice to the sector while working under the guidance of Shah.

Talking about civil aviation, Mohol said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transformed the airports of the country during his rule and had focussed on providing good amenities to flyers.

"I will be able to do effective work for Navi Mumbai Airport, Purandar Airport and Pune Airport and many others in the country," the firm time MP asserted. PTI SPK BNM