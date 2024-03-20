Fortunately, people opposing 'shakti' are not in power in India: Union minister Rupala slams Rahul

Rajkot, Mar 20 (PTI) Union minister Parshottam Rupala criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "fight against a shakti" remark, saying the citizens of India were fortunate that such leaders were not at the helm of affairs in the country.

Rupala, who is the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, made the statement days after Gandhi said in his address in Mumbai at the conclusion of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', "Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'shakti' (power)." Speaking at a private function near Kuvadava village in Rajkot on Tuesday night, Rupala said, "You will not find goddesses or child gods anywhere in the world except in India. It is part of our Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma. In India, you will find goddesses or female gods, like Jagdamba. We worship her for nine days during Navratri here." "But now, someone has a problem with shakti too. I don't know if he really meant what he just said without having an idea about it. It seems that he has started opposing shakti just because someone might have told him to do so. But, such things happen in our country. Luckily, this country is not run by such people who oppose shakti," Rupala, a Rajya Sabha member, said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier also criticised Gandhi over his 'shakti' remark. Addressing a rally in Telangana, Modi said that for him, every mother and every daughter is a form of 'shakti' and that he worships them.

In his defence, Gandhi, in his post on platform X on March 18, said PM Modi twisted his words.

"Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The power that I mentioned, the power that we are fighting; Modi ji is the mask of that power," the former Congress president said.

Gandhi also clarified that during his Mumbai rally, he was not talking about any religious power but the 'shakti' of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. PTI COR PJT PD NP