Forty injured as buses collide in UP

Mathura (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Two buses collided with each other amid fog here early Monday, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place around 3 am when both the buses were on their way to Noida from Agra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said.

The injured were rushed to district and private hospitals, he said.

According to police, the condition of five of the injured passengers was serious.

A senior government doctor said 20 of the injured were discharged after first aid, while the rest are undergoing treatment. PTI COR SAB DV DV