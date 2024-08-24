Forty revenue circles in Marathwada get more than 65mm rain in 24 hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) Heavy rainfall of more than 65 millimetres in a 24-hour period was recorded in 40 revenue circles in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, an official said on Saturday.

These revenue circles are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts, the revenue department official added.

"The heaviest rainfall of 116.50 mm was recorded in Limbgaon circle in Nanded. Eleven of the 40 circles are in Beed, four in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, six in Jalna, two each in Dharashiv and Hingoli, eight in Nanded and seven in Parbhani. The water storage in seven irrigation projects in the region is now 39.47 per cent," he said.

The dam wise storage is 36.25 per cent in Jayayakwadi, 15.30 per cent in Nimna Dudhna, 37.06 per cent in Yeldari, 67.50 percent in Siddheshwar, 22.22 per cent in Manjara, 61 per cent in Penganga, 95.17 per cent in Manar, 31.21 per cent in Nimn Terna and 85.58 per cent in Vishnupuri, the official said.

It is dead storage level (nil) in Sina Kolegaon in Dharashiv and Majalgaon in Beed, he added. PTI AW BNM