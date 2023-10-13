Forty-seven Thane jail inmates complete skill training course

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) Forty-seven inmates of Thane central jail completed their skill training course and were given certificates, an official said on Friday.

The programme, which started in April this year, aims to help these inmates, comprising 24 men and 23 women, when they are released, he said.

The women were trained in tailoring while the men learnt computers, the official added.

The function in which they were given certificates was attended by Thane central jail superintendent Rani Bhosle and Shiv Sena leader Vikas Repale. PTI COR BNM BNM