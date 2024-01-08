Forum of oppn parties in Assam to support ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) The united forum of 15 opposition parties of Assam, including the Congress, will support Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which will commence on January 14 from Manipur, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said on Monday.

The decision to extend support to the procession, which will culminate in Mumbai, was taken at a meeting of forum leaders, held in the virtual mode on Sunday, Gogoi said in a statement.

Congress is a part of the 15-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML) and the AAP are among the UOFA alliance.

All the parties of the bloc will cooperate during the proposed yatra’s eight-day tour of Assam from January 18 to 25, Gogoi, general secretary of the UOFA, said.

“To defeat the BJP and the AIUDF, the opposition forum has decided to participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra',” he said.

Details programme on the participation of opposition parties in the Assam leg of the procession will be worked out soon at a meeting of the forum.

"Representatives of the opposition parties will also meet Gandhi during the yatra in the state," the AJP chief added.