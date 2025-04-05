Forward Bloc to hold 'Parliament March' for declassification of 'Netaji' files

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Forward Bloc will hold a 'Parliament March' on April 11 to press the government for action on key national issues, including the declassification of files related to 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose, controlling rising prices, and employment generation.

Founded by Bose, the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) is organising the march under the 'Dilli Chalo' banner. It will culminate in a public meeting at Jantar Mantar where leaders of other Left parties, including the CPI(M), CPI, RSP and the CPI(ML) Liberation, are expected to speak in solidarity.

The Forward Bloc's primary demand is the immediate declassification of all files related to Bose, the Indian National Army (INA), and the "Azad Hind Sarkar", according to a statement.

"Despite decades of public interest and the sacrifices made by 'Netaji' and the INA, these files remain shrouded in secrecy. The people of India have a right to know the truth," the party said in the statement.

Transparency will help resolve the mystery around Bose's disappearance and honour the legacy of one of India's most revered freedom fighters, it added.

Several reports have claimed that Bose had boarded a plane from the Taihoku airport in Taiwan in August 1945 that later crashed. There is, however, no confirmation that Bose died in the crash.

The Centre constituted several commissions over the years to shed light on the mystery but none could dispel the doubts surrounding his disappearance.

Raising concerns over the rising cost of living, the Forward Bloc said the continuous hike in prices of essential commodities such as food items and fuel was "crippling" working and middle classes.

"Immediate steps must be taken to stabilise prices and protect the basic needs of common citizens," it said.

The Left party also called for urgent action to tackle the growing unemployment crisis, especially among youngsters.

It urged the government to adopt policies promoting skill development and create sustainable jobs for all, with a focus on empowering marginalised communities.

The Forward Bloc also highlighted its opposition to the privatisation of national assets. It criticised the ongoing sale of public sector undertakings and key national resources, warning that such moves undermined national sovereignty and weakened public services meant for the common good.

The Forward Bloc slammed what it called rising communal polarisation in the country.

"The government must take a firm stand against the politics of hatred and work towards strengthening the secular fabric of India," it said.