Fought local body polls on development plank, results victory of team BJP: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday called the Mahayuti’s success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat polls a team effort by the BJP organisation and the government, asserting that they will do even better in the upcoming civic corporation elections.

“It is a team effort -- organisation and government. We fought the polls on the development plank. I led the campaign on a positive development agenda, and never did I even once criticise any political leader or party,” he said.

Fadnavis said he sought votes on the development agenda, their work so far and their blueprint for the future. “For the first time, I asked for 100 per cent positive votes, and people gave us 100 per cent positive votes,” he said.

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra began at 10 am on Sunday. Initial trends showed the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Shiv Sena, ahead comfortably.

The BJP has once again emerged as the “single-largest” party in an election, he said, and added, “I’m delighted that the people of Maharashtra have trusted the BJP and Mahayuti.” “Forty-eight per cent of the members have been elected on the BJP’s symbol. A total of 129 BJP candidates have been elected as municipal presidents. In 75 per cent of local bodies, Mahayuti candidates have been elected as presidents,” he said.

Fadnavis said nearly 3,300 BJP councillors have been elected, which is a “record” created by the party.

The CM said that the development-oriented governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a positive atmosphere across the country, which has benefited the party.

He said the victory was possible because of the trust reposed in the Maharashtra leadership by senior leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and Nitin Nabin.

Fadnavis said the credit for the success especially went to BJP state chief Ravindra Chavan, former state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and the entire team that worked together.

The Mahayuti partners fought this election in a friendly manner with alliances wherever it was possible and friendly fights where tie-ups could not materialise, he said.

“I want to especially thank the people of Maharashtra for repeating the same mandate they had given us a year ago during the assembly elections,” he said.

The BJP will achieve even more success in the upcoming civic corporation elections, he said.

Elections to the 29 civic corporations in the state, including the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will take place on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

Fadnavis also said that a meeting of the core team of the BJP for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation polls was held at the residence of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. PTI CLS MR NR