Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Friday said she contested the Baramati Lok Sabha election like a "fakir" and wasn't "100 per cent" sure of victory.

Speaking to CNN-News 18 channel, the Baramati MP said it is "probably unlikely" that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will project a chief ministerial face for the Maharashtra Assembly polls due in November.

Sule, the working president of the NCP (SP) -- a key constituent of the MVA -- said the alliance will make the right person the chief minister after the polls.

On the high-stakes contest in Baramati against her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, Sule said, "In my own election, I was 100 per cent not sure that I am going to make it because I was fighting against all odds." Sule said her party and its symbol were taken away from her, referring to the split in the NCP.

"I fought like a fakir (ascetic)," Sule said.

Sule defeated Pawar to win the Baramati Lok Sabha seat for the fourth consecutive time. PTI PR RHL