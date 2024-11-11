Fought LS polls against my wish, didn't feel bad about loss: Pankaja Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP leader Pankaja Munde has said that she contested the Lok Sabha election from the Beed constituency this year against her wish and did not feel bad about her loss.

Advertisment

Canvassing for her cousin NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for the November 20 Maharashtra polls, the BJP MLC on Sunday said that while seeking votes for him, she felt like she was receiving a "send-off party" and was being freed of a responsibility.

Pankaja Munde held a Diwali Sneh Milan in Parli, where she addressed her supporters on Sunday.

"While seeking votes for Dhananjay Munde, I feel like I am receiving a send-off party and being freed of a responsibility. I fought the Lok Sabha election against my wish. I did not cry after my defeat, but cried when someone committed suicide after my loss," she said.

Advertisment

The BJP general secretary lost to the Congress’s Bajrang Sonawane by about 6,500 votes in the 2024 general election.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will likely be held in November. BJP is a partner in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Appealing to people to vote for her cousin, Pankaja Munde said, "Dhananjay is a sitting MLA here. People will look for the BJP's lotus symbol on the EVM. People should keep lotus in their mind and press the button for the clock (NCP symbol)." "I don't feel anything about the (Parli) constituency going to Dhananjay in seat-sharing because I am an MLC now, and we have spent a lot of energy against each other," she said.