Foul smell in Naraina forces school evacuation

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Students were evacuated on Monday from a school after a foul smell was reported emanating from a gas godown in west Delhi's Naraina area, police said.

Teams from NDRF, Delhi Police, and Delhi Fire Service rushed to the spot and started the evacuation, they said.

"PCR calls were received regarding a foul smell in the area of C-block, Naraina. After getting calls, the concerned agencies have responded to the situation and taken required precautionary measures," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Vichitra Veer.

"We are examining the matter. Appropriate legal action will be initiated, based on the facts," the DCP said. PTI BM BM VN VN