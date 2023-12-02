Foundation day of Assam celebrated at Arunachal Raj Bhavan

Itanagar, Dec 2 (PTI) The foundation day of Assam was celebrated in the Raj Bhavan of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, with a number of cultural programmes.

Advertisment

Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik along with his wife Anagha Parnaik participated in the celebration with the people and children of Assam, who are serving or staying in the state.

The governor greeted the people of Assam on their foundation day and conveyed good wishes of all Arunachalis to them.

He expressed hope that with continued goodwill and cultural similarities among the people of both states, the minor discord over boundary issues would be resolved soon.

A colourful cultural programme was presented on the occasion by artists from various communities of Assam including, Boro, Karbi, Mising, Sonowal Kachari, Lalung, Garo, Dimacha and Assamese.

Statehood days of different states are celebrated in Raj Bhavans to foster a sense of belongingness and spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. PTI UPL NN