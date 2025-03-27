Foundation day of every state will be celebrated in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the foundation days of every state will be celebrated in the national capital as people from all states live here.

CM Gupta made the announcement while responding to the budget discussion in the Delhi assembly.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented the city government's 2025-26 budget with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore.

BJP returned to power in the national capital last month after the getting 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly polls.