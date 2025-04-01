Foundation for Ram temple in Nandigram to be laid on Ram Navami: Bengal LoP

Kolkata, Apr 1 (PTI) Senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that a "grand Ram temple similar to the one in Ayodhya" would be built in his constituency Nandigram and its foundation would be laid on Ram Navami on April 6.

Speaking to reporters in his home district of Purba Medinipur on Monday, the leader of opposition in the assembly said that the foundation stone laying ceremony at Sonachura will be preceded by a grand procession from Bhangabera to Sonachura in which representatives of all Durga Puja and local temple committees, besides Hindu religious organisations and community clubs will participate.

"The site plans for the proposed temple have been approved. The temple will come up on around 1.5 acres of land. The proposed temple will have the features of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The Ram temple in Nandigram will be the biggest Ram temple in West Bengal and will reflect the devotion of crores of devout Hindus of the state for Lord Ram," he added.

A centuries-old Ram temple already existed in Nandigram and Adhikari, as the local MLA, had taken initiative during his stints in both the TMC and the BJP for its renovation.

However, the move to build a new Ram temple assumes significance in the wake of the state government constructing a Jagannath temple in Digha in the same district.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the Jagannath temple would be inaugurated on Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on April 30 this year.

Adhikari had criticised the move as he accused the TMC supremo of "playing with the sentiments of devotees of Lord Jagannath" since a centuries-old Jagannath temple already exists in Puri in neighbouring Odisha and lakhs of devotees from across the country, including West Bengal, visit it every year.

Adhikari had also declared that "one crore Hindus" will hit the streets across West Bengal on Ram Navami, and no less than 2,000 processions will be taken out.

"Nandigram will also participate in Ram Navami celebrations in a big way and the temple foundation laying ceremony will be part of it," he said.

"Apart from the Ram temple, the complex will also have a 'gaushala', an AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) healthcare centre and a guest house," he said, adding that the land had been arranged by himself.

"We have set a timeframe to complete the construction of the temple by this year and open it for devotees at the earliest," he said.

In a jibe at the senior BJP leader, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday alleged that the land on which the Ram temple will come up had been sold to Adhikari at a low price by the original owners when he was with the TMC for building a hospital in the memory of 14 people who were killed in police firing in Nandigram during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2007.

"But after keeping the land under his possession all this while, Adhikari has suddenly decided to build a Ram temple on the plot. He can build a Ram temple anywhere... we are not against it but isn't this a classic case of betrayal against the next of kin of the firing victims whose deaths were politically capitalised by opportunists like Adhikari?" Ghosh asked.

"We will raise the issue with the people of Nandigram, where a Ram temple already exists, and in other places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts," Ghosh said.

While Ghosh alleged that Adhikari was using the funds meant for building the memorial hospital on the same plot, the LoP claimed that the amount was being channelised from his MLALADS funds. PTI SUS ACD