Foundation laid for police outpost in Sambhal's Deepa Sarai

Sambhal (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) The foundation for a new police outpost in Deepa Sarai was laid here on Tuesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said, "The foundation ceremony for the police outpost in Deepa Sarai was conducted today, following which the construction work has begun. The outpost will be built swiftly, enabling enhanced surveillance of criminal activities in the area." The ASP said the stone was laid by a young girl to symbolise police's commitment to women's "security and trust." The new outpost would be a three-story structure equipped with a control room, he said. "This will help the police keep a close watch on criminals and take swift action against unlawful activities," the officer added.

Inaya, who laid the foundation brick, said, "I live in Nakhasa, and I placed the first brick for the new police outpost. It felt really good as many people were present there. I also received Rs 50 as 'dakshina'." On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. Four people were killed in gunfire by police, while several others sustained injuries.

A number of people involved in the violence were from the Deepa Sarai area. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN