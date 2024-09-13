Foundation of democracy still strong: Pawar on Kejriwal's bail

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proves that the foundation of democracy in the country is still strong.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Kejriwal in the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

"The bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal makes one thing clear that the foundation of democracy in the country is still strong. The long fight has ended with the victory of truth," Pawar said in a post on X.

"Kejriwal's bail reaffirmed the feeling that the conspiracy to vanquish someone through illegitimate means will never succeed in a democratic country," the former Union minister said. PTI MR NP