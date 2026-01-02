Foundation of Indian culture is Tamil Nadu, says Vice President

Chennai, Jan 2 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said on Friday that Tamil Nadu is the foundation of Indian civilisation and that the state embodies the enduring spirit of inclusivity and devotion.

“People often ask about Indian culture; I say that the foundation of Indian culture is Tamil Nadu. This is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of the pride of the Tamil people wherever he goes,” VP Radhakrishnan said while addressing his felicitation ceremony organised at the Kalaivanar Arangam here.

Radhakrishnan, feted by educationist and former MP A C Shanmugam under the MGR Trust, hailed Tamil hospitality, quoting ‘Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir’.

“Only after PM Modi quoted it at the UN did the world realise that India saw the world as one family thousands of years ago,” he said.

Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan lauded Radhakrishnan for selling property to fund politics and aiding 1998 Coimbatore blast victims.

“Such an honest leader as Vice President is Tamilian pride,” Murugan said, noting Radhakrishnan introduced him to politics 20 years ago.

MLA and state BJP president Nainar Nagenthran likened Radhakrishnan to MGR, recalling how in 2001 as MP, he vacated his first-class train seat for Nagenthran’s family and travelled second-class.

“That is our Vice-President... living purely like Swami Vivekananda,” Nagenthran said.

The felicitation event was presided by BJP leader Dr H V Hande. Other dignitaries include Justice T N Vallinayagam, T R Paarivendhar, Founder and Chancellor of the SRM Group of Institutions and Ishari K Ganesh, Founder, Chairman and Chancellor of Vels University.

Later in the evening, VP Radhakrishnan attended a civic reception held in his honour at Lok Bhavan here.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on the Vice-President at the Governor's residence.

The Vice-President is on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. On January 3, he will be visiting Vellore to attend the 50th Golden Jubilee Jayanthi of Sri Sakthi Amma at Vellore Golden temple.

Later in the day, he is expected to preside over the 9th Siddha Day Celebrations at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. PTI JR JR ROH