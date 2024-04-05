Foundation of Mahabharata was laid in Baghpat: UP CM Adityanath

Baghpat (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday termed Baghpat as the land from where the foundation of Mahabharata was laid against injustice and oppression.

"This is the same land from where the foundation of Mahabharata was laid against injustice and oppression. Baghpat was one of the five villages that Lord Krishna had asked for the Pandavas, when he visited the court of Hastinapur 5,000 years ago," Adityanath said.

"But Duryodhan could not give (those villages), could not take the blessings of the society...Hence Mahabharata had to happen," he added.

Addressing the 'Vijay Shankhnaad' rally in support of Rajkumar Sangwan --- the joint candidate of the BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) ---Adityanath said that he has the privilege of visiting the pious land ('paavan dharaa') of the great son of Mother India and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

He said that the election has this time become even more important for us.

Adityanath said that Chaudhary Charan Singh received India's highest civilian honour the Bharat Ratna as the messiah of the farmers.

The chief minister said this is not only the honour of crores of 'annadatas', but also the pride of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who kept in mind the values and ideals of Chaudhary Sahab and made the issues of farmers a part of the political agenda and implemented welfare schemes in the interest of farmers, he added.

Adityanath said that elections are to be held in Baghpat on April 26, adding the BJP and RLD together have given a worthy candidate for the seat.

Special thanks to RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, who has given a ticket to a common man from Baghpat. Rajkumar Sangwan has adopted the values of Chaudhary Charan Singh, he added.

Referring to the current Lok Sabha MP (from Baghpat) Satyapal Singh, Adityanath said that he spent his entire life in different cities of Maharashtra, but he started working whole-heartedly for the development of this place as soon as he became the MP of Baghpat.

He speedily got the development plans for Baghpat passed from Delhi and Lucknow, he added RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, MP Dr Satyapal Singh, joint candidate of BJP and RLD Rajkumar Sangwan, BJP district president Tejpal Upadhyay, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapildev Aggarwal and other leaders were present on the occasion. PTI NAV AS AS