Foundation of SP based on casteism, appeasement: UP deputy CM Pathak

Lucknow: Firing a fresh salvo at the SP, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday charged that the party was "born with the DNA of Muslim appeasement" and that it was the bread and butter of Akhilesh Yadav's entire politics.

Pathak's remarks came after an alleged objectionable post targeting him was posted on the Samajwadi Party's official X handle. Yadav on Sunday said he has taken assurance from his people that this will not happen again, and hoped that Pathak would as well stop making the kind of statements that triggered it.

The SP had also referred to news clippings where Pathak had referred to "DNA of Samajwadi Party."

In a lengthy post on X in Hindi, Pathak said, "Akhilesh Yadav ji, you are very angry on the question of DNA. I said there is a problem in the DNA of Samajwadi Party, (and) you lost your temper just like you were thrown out of power in UP 10 years ago. You should understand that by problem in DNA we do not mean any particular person, but the political thinking of your party."

“अखिलेश यादव जी, आप डीएनए के सवाल पर बहुत भड़के हुए हैं। मैने ये कह क्या दिया कि समाजवादी पार्टी के डीएनए में ख़राबी है, आप आपे से उसी तरह बाहर हो गए जैसे दस साल पहले यूपी की सत्ता से बाहर हो गए थे। आप इस बात को समझिए कि डीएनए में खराबी से हमारा मतलब किसी व्यक्ति विशेष से नहीं,… — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) May 19, 2025

"Problem in DNA means that the foundation of your party's politics has been based on casteism and appeasement and it still is. Samajwadi Party never talked about Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas. Your priority has always been vote bank politics, you have nothing to do with policies and ideals," Pathak said.

Sharpening his attack, he said Muslim appeasement has been the central part of the SP's politics and that any political scientist can vouch for it.

"He will explain to you that your party was born with the DNA of Muslim appeasement and this is the bread and butter of your entire politics," he said.

"Be it education policy, appointments or law and order issues, your governments have repeatedly ignored the rest of the society to please a particular class. This has deepened the division and distrust in the society. As chief minister, you have withdrawn 14 cases related to terrorists with your signature so that your party's Muslim appeasement DNA keeps getting nourishment. In such a situation, I can explain very well why you are so agitated by the questioning of DNA. Why are you hurt so much?" Pathak said.

Pathak also accused the SP of being anti-Dalit and alleged that during the rule of Samajwadi Party, it was repeatedly seen that the rights of Dalits were crushed, they were politically marginalised, and incidents of injustice against them increased.

"This reflects not just administrative failure, but a deep political mindset," he said, adding "Akhilesh ji, therefore, when we say that there is something wrong with Samajwadi Party's DNA, we simply mean that this party believes in dividing the society for power. It does politics on the basis of caste, religion and class. Therefore, do not get angry. If possible, try to change yourself and your party's thinking."

He also took pot-shots at the SP's media cell.

"One more thing, whoever runs your and your party's Twitter handle and whoever sends you statements with big paragraphs, is so naive that he got you to admit that these people who have turned the socialism of great leaders like JP, Lohia and Rajnarayan into dirty, degraded and tainted abuses are your own people.

"You yourself have admitted in writing that you will make them understand at the party level. Is there still any doubt, any suspicion left that your party's DNA is bad?" he said.

He said Yadav should change the DNA of his party, otherwise from today till 2027 and even after that, this DNA of your party will keep troubling you.

"Who all will you keep on abusing? So clean your face, do not fight with the mirror," he said.