Foundation stone for rejuvenation of village pond laid in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Apr 5 (PTI) Punjab Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the rejuvenation of a pond in Kandhali Narangpur village, about 31 kilometers from here.

Environmentalist and AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal was also present on the occasion.

The project, aimed at ecological restoration and water conservation, is estimated to cost Rs 20 lakh.

Of the total amount, Rs 10 lakh will be contributed from Seechewal's discretionary fund, with the remaining Rs 10 lakh being sourced under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The work is expected to be completed within six months.

Highlighting the benefits of this initiative, Seechewal said that the rejuvenated pond would supply treated water for irrigation through underground pipelines laid by the Soil Conservation Department.

"The Seechewal model, which has already been implemented in around 250 villages in Punjab, ensures clean, green and pollution-free ponds," he added.

The minister said the state government is committed to rural and urban development.

"An amount of Rs 14,524 crore has been earmarked in the recent state budget for agriculture and allied sectors, with a special outlay of Rs 137 crore to promote horticulture and organic farming in districts like Hoshiarpur," he added.

Responding to a demand by local residents, Singh also announced a grant of Rs 3 lakh for installation of solar lights in the village.

The minister informed that the state government had proposed setting up 40 deep tubewells and 167 small tubewells across various districts at a cost of Rs 85 crore to irrigate over 7,800 hectares of farmland.

MLA Jasbir Singh Raja Gill said the rejuvenated pond site would be developed as a scenic and green public space, promoting wellness through morning and evening walks.

He said over Rs 15 lakh was already available with the village panchayat for developmental activities, including construction of streets, drains, sewage systems and drinking water facilities. PTI COR CHS AS AS