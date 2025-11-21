Foundation stone for Rs 1,000 crore Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth laid in Haridwar

Haridwar, Nov 21 (PTI) The foundation stone for the Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth, a Rs 1,000 crore project, was laid here on Friday, officials said.

The event saw a large turnout of saints, sages, mahants, religious leaders, scholars, Akhara representatives, and devotees from across the country.

The Shila Pujan ceremony for the Mahapeeth, established by the Tirtha Seva Trust, was conducted with Vedic chanting, havan, and Shanti Path, creating a divine atmosphere at the site.

Participating saints stated that the Mahapeeth will become a global centre for preserving Sanatan culture, religion, art, knowledge, and service for generations to come.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony, four important resolutions were passed: declaring Mother Cow as the "Mother of the Nation," implementing a population control law, adopting a Uniform Civil Code, and introducing a "One Nation, One Education" policy.

Thousands of devotees, saints, and Sanatan followers present at the ceremony expressed their full support for these resolutions by raising their hands.

Trust patron Mahant Baba Hathayogi and Secretary Ram Vishal Das Maharaj said the Vishwa Sanatan Mahapeeth will be built on 100 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

The Mahapeeth will include the Sanatan Sansad Bhavan, inspiration complexes from the four Shankaracharya Peethas, purpose complexes of the thirteen Akharas, the Veda Mandir and Veda Swadhyaya Kendra, a residential Gurukul, 108 saint residences, 1,008 devotee residences, a circumambulation path for visiting 108 major pilgrimage sites, the Sanatan Time Museum, an auditorium, a self-employment and weapons training center, a Native Cow Conservation Center, and a Dharma Sabha Hall.

Ram Vishal Das Maharaj said the Mahapeeth will protect Sanatan culture, Vedas, Gurukul tradition, and religion. It will also promote cow service, Ganga and Himalayan conservation, environment, yoga, and Ayurveda. He added that the Mahapeeth will become a global centre for youth, women, seekers, and researchers, spreading the light of Sanatan culture worldwide.