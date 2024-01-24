Foundation stone for Sub-Regional Science Center and Planetarium in Madikeri to be laid on Jan 25

Bengaluru, Jan 24 (PTI) Madikeri, often referred to as the Scotland of India, is set to get a cutting-edge sub-regional science center and planetarium at a projected cost of approximately 12.26 crores, officials said on Wednesday.

The foundation stone for this landmark project will be ceremoniously laid tomorrow by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

According to the officials, nestled across three acres of pristine land in Karnangeri village, Madikeri, the facility will feature an eight-meter dome for the construction of the planetarium.

Minister of Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, NS Boseraju, highlighted Madikeri's unique advantage of minimal light disturbance at night, making it an ideal location for observing stars and planets.

In an official statement, Boseraju emphasised the department's commitment to promoting science and technology, fostering scientific education, cultivating rational thinking, and raising awareness about astronomy. The initiative aims to establish science centers and planetariums across district centers in the state.

"Kodagu district, with its unpolluted skies and minimal light interference, provides an exceptional environment for stargazing. Minister Boseraju likened Kodagu to other picturesque locations such as Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh, Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, Run of Kutch in Gujarat, Nile Island in Andaman and Nicobar, and Matheran in Maharashtra," it said.

The sub-regional science center and planetarium project is envisioned to ignite interest in space exploration and provide students in the district with valuable educational opportunities, it added. PTI AMP ROH