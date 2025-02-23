Foundation stone laid for MAS apparel park in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 23 (PTI) MAS Holdings, a leading apparel manufacturer from South Asia on Sunday said the company laid the foundation stone to commence construction for its apparel park at Bhuinpur in Odisha's Khurda district.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Odisha government and MAS Holdings.

In a statement, the company said it expected to commence apparel production in 2026 at the first planned facility at the site.

The unit will focus on producing value-added apparel products and will cater to both local and international markets, the statement said.

Over the next several years, the company intends to develop this 60-acre land into a holistic apparel park, it said.

MAS also has apparel parks in Sri Lanka.

The project aims to attract partners from the apparel industry to operate in the same location, creating an integrated supply chain for brands to leverage, offering speed and cost advantages, the company said.

As per the project proposal, over 10 years, along with its partners, MAS Holdings will work towards creating 10,000 employment opportunities and draw in investments of over USD 140 million cumulatively.

Chief executive officer of MAS India, Malik Ahamadeen, said, "We are happy to partner with the Odisha government as we take this important step in creating a strong apparel ecosystem in the region.

"While strengthening the textile sector, we look forward to creating employment opportunities and contributing to the region’s wider economic growth and long-term development." Suren Fernando, group chief executive officer of MAS Holdings, said India has long been an integral part of the company's operations.

"With 25 years of experience operating in India, we recognise the immense potential of the country’s manufacturing landscape, both for the global supply chain and the rapidly growing domestic retail sector," Fernando said. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN