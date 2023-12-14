Foundation stone laying for new Telangana High Court building in Jan

Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI) Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday directed officials to make arrangements to lay the foundation stone of the new Telangana High Court building here in January 2024.

The Chief Minister held a review meet on the construction of the new High Court building, attended by Telangana HC Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and other top officials, an official release said.

The Chief Justice and advocates explained to the Chief Minister about the necessity of constructing a new building as the existing High Court building was dilapidated, it said.

The CM was requested to grant adequate funds for the construction of a new High Court on 100 acres in Rajendranagar area here.

Revanth Reddy responded positively and ordered the officials to make necessary arrangements and to prepare a plan to build high court building over 100 acres at Rajendranagar, the release said.

At the meeting, the Chief Justice and advocates also requested the CM to take initiatives for the construction of court complexes in the new districts.

Since the existing High Court building is listed as a heritage structure, Revanth Reddy said there is a need to preserve the building. He assured that the existing high court building will be renovated and used for city court or other court buildings.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to CM Seshadri, and other officials participated in the review meeting.