Foundation stone laying of homes for Wayanad landslides survivors: Rahul, Priyanka to attend

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 25 (PTI) Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Kerala on February 26 to take part in the foundation stone laying ceremony of houses to be built by the party for survivors of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides.

The lanslides had claimed over 200 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes in July 2024.

The foundation stone ceremony will be performed by Rahul at Kalpetta here on Thursday afternoon and Priyanka will also attend the event, a party statement said on Wednesday.

He will arrive at Kannur airport on Thursday morning and will proceed to Kalpetta after attending a farmers' meeting at Peravoor in Kannur district, it said.

Priyanka, the Congress MP from Wayanad, will participate in a DISHA meeting at the Collectorate in the morning, after which at 1:30 pm she will hand over advanced equipment for the Forest Department’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) at the Kalpetta MP office, the statement said.

DISHAs are District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees constituted by the Ministry of Rural Development at the district level under the Chairpersonship of the concerned Member of Parliament.

These committees are mandated to monitor the effective implementation of key central government schemes and programmes at the grassroots level.

On Friday, Priyanka will inaugurate the laboratory of the Kalikavu Service Co-operative Bank in the morning and in the afternoon, she will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee celebrations of MES School, Kaithapoyil (Thiruvambady) and lay the foundation stone for a new block.

She will also visit the proposed Churam Bypass Road site at Chippilithodu on that day, the statement said.

On Saturday, the Congress MP from Wayanad will visit the proposed Bairakuppa Bridge project site, attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Knanaya Catholic Church, and visit the residence of Kooman of Pulpally, who was killed in a tiger attack, it said.

She will also participate in the key handover ceremony for houses constructed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for the Chooralmala–Mundakkai disaster victims, the statement said. PTI HMP ROH