Foundation stone of auditorium named after Ram laid in DU

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi University vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Wednesday laid the foundation of a new auditorium named after Lord Ram on campus, saying the very name means "soul of Bharat." Shri Ram Auditorium will come up in the Department of Distance and Continuing Education, School of Open Learning, Campus of Open Learning.

"Ram plays a crucial role in education. He represents the soul of Bharat, and an auditorium named after such a figure will evoke positive emotions," Singh said at the event.

He said Ram transcends all individual viewpoints and education's role is to broaden these perspectives.

The VC said there was a need to create engaging, web series-style courses with short, impactful videos of 40-45 minutes.

Sangeeta Saxena, president of the Red Cross Society-Delhi Branch and an educationist, spoke about the value of open learning for passionate students.

"Do not wait for anyone’s permission to fly, these wings are yours, and this sky is also yours," she said.

During the event, the varsity launched a postal van to distribute the SOL-related self learning material and also a sports policy document.

Top meritorious students were recognised, and female students with a CGPA of over 8.5 were specially honoured. The event also saw the inauguration of a call centre, a meeting room, and a creche. PTI SHB SHB VN VN