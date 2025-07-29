Foundations of education infra worth Rs 200 cr laid at Central University of Punjab

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday laid the foundations of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 200 crore at the Central University of Punjab in Bathinda.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Pradhan said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, education has become central to India's growth story. NEP 2020 has reached classrooms, campuses, and communities, ushering reforms in early childhood care, foundational literacy, and holistic education." Pradhan in his address highlighted notable improvements in rural learning outcomes through initiatives like the NIPUN Bharat Mission.

The ceremony took place during the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam 2025 (ABSS-2025) in Delhi, celebrating the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Simultaneously, a formal ceremony was held on CU Punjab's main campus in Bathinda's Ghudda village.

The minister laid the foundation stones of a new academic block, a 600-bed boys' hostel, a 400-bed girls' hostel, and a 100-bed international students' hostel.

Several of these buildings are designed in compliance with GRIHA-IV norms, incorporating green, energy-efficient, and sustainable features such as sensor-based lighting, solar energy systems, aseismic structures, zero-waste water systems, and full accessibility for the physically challenged, a statement said.

Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment is a national rating system in India for green buildings.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Raghavendra P Tiwari said these facilities will propel CU Punjab towards becoming a world-class institution.