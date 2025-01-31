Founder of Thane educational institute held for raping teacher

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) The 54-year-old founder of an educational institute from Thane city has been arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a teacher, a police official said on Friday.

Accused Rameshchandra Shobnath Mishra was taken into custody on Thursday night, said senior inspector Guljarilal Fadtare of the Sri Nagar police station.

In her complaint, the 42-year-old teacher said Mishra took Rs 6 lakh from her to give her the job and had been sexually assaulting her since 2015 to allow her to continue employment in his education institute. He had also promised to make her permanent, the teacher told the police.

The woman mustered the courage to approach the cops after four persons, including Mishra, from the educational institute, were recently booked for sexual harassment on the complaint of a few teachers, the official said.

Mishra has been arrested in connection with the latest complaint, he added. PTI COR NR