Four absconders arrested in Udhampur, Poonch: J-K Police

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested four absconders in Udhampur and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In Udhampur district, police arrested three proclaimed absconders who were wanted in different criminal cases and had been evading arrest for a considerable period, they said.

An absconder identified as Gourav Bandral was wanted in a dowry case registered against him in 2025, they said, adding that he was arrested after being declared an absconder by the munsiff court, Udhampur.

In another case, police arrested Parkash Singh, who was involved in a theft case registered in 2020 and had been absconding since then, they said. He was arrested on a warrant issued by the sub-judge court, Udhampur.

Tamana Sharma, a resident of Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, was also apprehended in connection with a dowry case registered in 2025. She was produced before the munsiff court, Udhampur, they said.

Police said they remain committed to tracing absconders and bringing them to justice.

In Poonch district, police arrested an absconder in connection with multiple criminal cases.

A police team arrested Mohd Imtiyaz, who was absconding in a case registered in 2018 for trespass and causing injuries to a person in Poonch, they said.

Officials said the accused was arrested following sustained efforts and on the basis of specific and credible inputs. He will be produced before the competent court for further legal proceedings.

Police reiterated their commitment to ensuring the rule of law and taking strict action against offenders and absconders involved in criminal activities. PTI AB PRK PRK