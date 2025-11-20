Four accused in Red Fort blast case produced in Delhi court

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The NIA on Thursday produced four accused arrested in the Red Fort blast case in a Delhi court.

The four accused are Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

They were produced before the Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to seek their custodial interrogation.