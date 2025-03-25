Four acquitted in kidnapping-rape case as girl tells court she has no complaint

Thane, Mar 25 (PTI) A special court here has acquitted four persons in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault after the victim stated during cross-examination that no criminal force was used against her.

Mukesh Waghmare, a resident of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, was accused of abducting a 16-year-girl and having sexual relations with her.

His family members Babarao Waghmare (64), Yamunabai Waghmare (57) and Sunanda Waghmare (31) were accused of abetting the act.

As per the prosecution, the girl went missing on September 17, 2016, and was later found with Mukesh. She initially stated that she had been forced to go with him and sexually assaulted.

But she changed her story during the cross-examination.

Judge D S Deshmukh of the special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases noted in the judgement delivered on March 20 that during her cross-examination, the girl said she had no complaint against the accused and did not want to proceed with the case.

She went with the accused of her own will and had no physical relations with him but lied under her father's pressure, the girl told the court.

"Foundational facts" of the case were, thus, not proved, the court held, acquitting all four accused. PTI COR KRK