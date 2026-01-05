Four advocates elevated as HC judges

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Four advocates were appointed as judges to three high courts on Monday.

According to the law ministry, Ritesh Kumar and Praveen Kumar have been appointed as judges of the Patna High Court.

Jai Krishna Upadhyay has been elevated as the judge of the Allahabad HC, while Siddartha Sah has been made an additional judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges, or what is popularly called "permanent" judges.

Both advocates and judicial officers (judges of lower courts) are appointed as high court judges. PTI NAB VN VN